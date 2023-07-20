Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 814,300 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 701,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 0.8 %

AHH traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 184,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.77%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.