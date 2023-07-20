ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.89

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$37.89 and last traded at C$37.89, with a volume of 69947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.28.

Several research firms have commented on ACO.X. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$40.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

