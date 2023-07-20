Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.38, for a total transaction of $1,568,921.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,015,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, July 17th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.76, for a total transaction of $1,489,643.16.

On Friday, July 14th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.20, for a total transaction of $1,501,510.20.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $1,437,889.68.

On Monday, July 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $1,417,122.36.

On Friday, July 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.29, for a total transaction of $1,403,359.89.

On Monday, July 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.46, for a total transaction of $1,380,037.86.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $1,455,195.78.

On Friday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $1,469,205.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $1,438,713.78.

On Thursday, June 1st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,532,775.16.

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $12.94 on Thursday, reaching $175.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,478,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.85 and a beta of 0.76. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $300.29.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 79.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 980.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

