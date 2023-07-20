Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Now Covered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Atour Lifestyle Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of ATAT traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,139. Atour Lifestyle has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61.
Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Atour Lifestyle
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
