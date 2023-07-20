Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 10.5%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.10. 687 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

About Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

