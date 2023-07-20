Audius Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.68 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Audius has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $195.90 million and $6.68 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,187,663,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,058,646,260 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

