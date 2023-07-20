Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000. Schlumberger makes up 2.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $138,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $57.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.