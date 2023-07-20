Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $237.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP stock opened at $237.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.34 and its 200-day moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

