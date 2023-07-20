Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $38,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,045,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,923,000 after purchasing an additional 123,725 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,049,000 after purchasing an additional 822,790 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,010,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $733,450,000 after purchasing an additional 856,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $237.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,116. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

