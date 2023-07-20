Avangrid, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.69. Avangrid has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $51.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 8.25%. Avangrid’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Avangrid by 1,295.6% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avangrid by 31.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

