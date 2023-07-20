Avast (LON:AVST) Trading Down 0.5%

Avast plc (LON:AVST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.26) and last traded at GBX 716.60 ($9.37). 70,784,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,586% from the average session volume of 4,198,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.20 ($9.42).

Avast Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 716.60. The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,115.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

