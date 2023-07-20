Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $239.48

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $239.48, but opened at $232.16. Avis Budget Group shares last traded at $230.56, with a volume of 36,125 shares traded.

CAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.39.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 35.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

