Axie Infinity Price Tops $6.38 (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $6.38 or 0.00021464 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $762.72 million and $51.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017394 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,712.96 or 1.00022061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,620,744 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 119,620,744.24538064 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.3634522 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 328 active market(s) with $48,561,767.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

