Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 24.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 465,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,030. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

