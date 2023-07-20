Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 7,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 24.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:AXSM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.96. 465,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,030. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 109.75% and a negative return on equity of 152.04%. Analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,780,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,203,000 after acquiring an additional 800,373 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,835,000 after buying an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,131,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 376,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 85.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,364,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
