B. Riley Boosts Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $650.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q1 2025 earnings at $7.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $7.88 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $560.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $523.16.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $640.11 on Monday. Lam Research has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $663.83. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $536.84.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

