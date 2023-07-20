Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 950,900 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the June 15th total of 771,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Trading Down 4.5 %

BBAR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $808.72 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0588 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is presently 6.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 980,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 80,572 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 342.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.