Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Up 24.1% in June

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,540,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 15th total of 35,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 24,224,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,467,000 after buying an additional 1,732,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 210,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.0 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.93.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

