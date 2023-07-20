Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.07

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.07 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 9880 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLX. Barclays began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 26.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLX. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.92% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

