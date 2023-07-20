Bank of America Lowers BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $921.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK stock opened at $747.30 on Friday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $684.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $690.01. The firm has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock will post 34.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

