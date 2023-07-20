Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,836,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,260,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 29,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.