Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.
Bank of America Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,836,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,260,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.68. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.
Bank of America Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.26.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of America
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.