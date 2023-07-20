Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.64. 24,778,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,160,469. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

