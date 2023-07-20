Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 36,953,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,235,102. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9,029.3% during the fourth quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.