Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance
BK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 1,805,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,521. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.
Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.
Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.
