Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 1,805,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,521. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,747,000 after purchasing an additional 227,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.