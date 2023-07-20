Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.34. 1,616,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,298. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 248.8% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

