BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Short Interest Update

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of BKU stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $26.58. 1,331,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,856. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.