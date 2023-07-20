Barclays Trims Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Target Price to $13.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $330.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.84 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,734.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 40,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $602,166.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,445.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 162,023 shares of company stock worth $2,432,352. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 449,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

