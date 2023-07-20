Barclays Trims Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Target Price to $50.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WERN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.11.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $44.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 16.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

