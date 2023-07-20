Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 397,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 87.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,812,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 2,252,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,744,000 after buying an additional 86,536 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,800,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,752,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 372,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,452,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 374,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Down 0.8 %

About Barnes & Noble Education

BNED traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.22. 278,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,654. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $64.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

