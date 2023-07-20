BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BeiGene from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.43.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BGNE opened at $193.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.75. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $124.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.66) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 123.48% and a negative return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $153,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.72, for a total value of $1,776,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $153,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,704,336 shares of company stock worth $558,481,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,714,000 after buying an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BeiGene by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,114,000 after buying an additional 98,316 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BeiGene by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 314,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in BeiGene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,063,000 after buying an additional 12,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in BeiGene by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,072,000 after buying an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. 49.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.