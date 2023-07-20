BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HNU – Get Free Report) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.85 and last traded at C$14.56. 2,114,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,014,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.66.

BetaPro Natural Gas Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.68.

