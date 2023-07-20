BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMRN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. The company had a trading volume of 960,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,501. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 229.16 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

