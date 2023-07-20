Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,167 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,028,781,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,331,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

