Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Tops $0.0596

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $6,201.65 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00243499 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00049866 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00031254 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00021700 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003339 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

