Bitcoin Private Market Capitalization Hits $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00103583 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00027120 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.