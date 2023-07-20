Bitcoin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $29,772.41 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $578.62 billion and approximately $14.67 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.23 or 0.00816966 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00127166 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019532 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,434,693 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
