BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 613,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

NYSE:BLK traded up $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $752.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,702. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $684.87 and a 200-day moving average of $690.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 34.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.