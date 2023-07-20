BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.90

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTUGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.90 and last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 1974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 39,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 310,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,655,000 after acquiring an additional 69,471 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

