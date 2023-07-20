Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.8 %

Blackstone stock opened at $106.26 on Thursday. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.30.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,623,406.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $77,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $88,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $101.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blackstone from $99.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.28.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

