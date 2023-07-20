Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Short Interest Up 10.9% in June

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 744,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the June 15th total of 671,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Blue Bird Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BLBD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.09. 217,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,575. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.85.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 838.58% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $299.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. Research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $34,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.