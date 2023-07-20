Blur Price Reaches $0.34 on Top Exchanges (BLUR)

Blur (BLUR) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Blur has a total market cap of $27.97 million and $44.02 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blur has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Blur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. The official website for Blur is blur.io.

Blur Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 778,018,454.1476407 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.33266887 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $30,704,871.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the exchanges listed above.

