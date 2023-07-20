BMO Global Smaller Companies (LON:BGSC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BGSC – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 140.60 ($1.84). 558,512 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 496,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.80 ($1.85).

BMO Global Smaller Companies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £769.56 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 140.60.

BMO Global Smaller Companies Company Profile

BMO Global Smaller Companies PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small cap companies.

