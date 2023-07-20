Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.
BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.
Boot Barn Stock Performance
Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 354,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
