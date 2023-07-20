Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $100.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.83. 354,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $96.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 293.8% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 463.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

