Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Desjardins

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.82.

Boralex Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$35.58. 63,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.96 and a 1-year high of C$51.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 161.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.35.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.03). Boralex had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of C$298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.0659241 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

