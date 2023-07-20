BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BWA. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of BWA opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bell Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

