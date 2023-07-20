Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $276.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.54.

Boston Beer Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SAM opened at $304.05 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Boston Beer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

