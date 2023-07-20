BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in June

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,910,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the June 15th total of 13,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,432,889.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 51,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $722,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares in the company, valued at $67,432,889.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 24,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $342,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,976 shares of company stock worth $53,564,424 in the last 90 days. 28.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 15.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 38.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 48,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of BBIO stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $34.83. 3,360,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,025. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.79. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $36.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBIO. Jefferies Financial Group cut BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $29.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.