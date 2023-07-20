Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.85

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$15.85 and last traded at C$15.85, with a volume of 9142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.63.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$150.16 million, a PE ratio of 50.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Increases Dividend

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is a boost from Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 435.48%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

