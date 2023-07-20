Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Short Interest Up 10.8% in June

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadway Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Broadway Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74. Broadway Financial has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Broadway Financial ( NASDAQ:BYFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 15.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,096 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

