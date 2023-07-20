Brokerages Set Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target at $120.20

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.20.
Separately, Danske upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.
Atlas Copco Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of ATLKY stock opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Atlas Copco Company Profile
Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.
