Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,937

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($38.40).

Several research firms have commented on BNZL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.57) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bunzl to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,550 ($33.34) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.96) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Bunzl Price Performance

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,850 ($37.26) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,038.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,030.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76. The stock has a market cap of £9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,021.28, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,603 ($34.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($42.48).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

